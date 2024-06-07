Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,918,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,872,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,768,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $140.14 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

