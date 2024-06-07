Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 4,521 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 33,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

NRG opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

