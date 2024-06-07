Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

ALB opened at $118.28 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.