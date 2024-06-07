Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

