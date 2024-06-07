Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 593,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 366,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

