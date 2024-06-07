Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $430,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $75.00 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

About Loews



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

