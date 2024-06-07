Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $518,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 127.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,776 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of APA by 15.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

