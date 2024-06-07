Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $538,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $80.35 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

