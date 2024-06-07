Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $676,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
BHF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial
In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.