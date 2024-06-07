Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,818,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. now owns 446,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTS opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

