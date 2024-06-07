Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,025 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

