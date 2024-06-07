Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 12,589 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in CoreCivic by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 122,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in CoreCivic by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

