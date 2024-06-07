Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 17,518 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.61 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

