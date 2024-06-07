Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,808 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $61.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

