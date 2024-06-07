Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 3,600 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $796.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.