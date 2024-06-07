Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 549 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPP by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 383,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

