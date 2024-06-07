Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 5,720 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HP opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

