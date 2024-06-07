Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 8,727 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 43.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

