Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $224,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 90,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $637,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,893. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

