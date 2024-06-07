Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,698,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

