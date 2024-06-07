Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.