Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). 2,280,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 585,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Physiomics Trading Up 14.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.44.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

