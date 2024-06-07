Piper Sandler Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.78 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

