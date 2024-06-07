Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (PSTVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1455 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Postal Savings Bank of China’s previous dividend of $0.63.
Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PSTVY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.43.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Savings Bank of China
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.