PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Sells $121,131.27 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,813.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $21,765.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $21,756.90.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $21,809.15.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

