PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Anthony Kender Sells 6,165 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PowerSchool Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.
View Our Latest Report on PWSC
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PowerSchool
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.