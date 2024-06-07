Premier Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.63 (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Premier Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Premier Investments Company Profile
