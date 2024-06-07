PROG (NYSE:PRG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PROG by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PROG by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 124,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

