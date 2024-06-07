PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of PTC by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after buying an additional 109,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $174.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average is $176.88. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

