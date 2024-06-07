PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 4.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.49. 100,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,345,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

