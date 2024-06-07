PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 4.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.49. 100,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,345,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
