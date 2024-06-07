PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.19.

View Our Latest Report on PVH

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.