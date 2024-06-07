PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.19.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $121.30 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

