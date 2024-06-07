Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited Issued By B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

