Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

RH Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

