Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reduced by Analyst

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Shares of UTHR opened at $276.40 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,328 shares of company stock worth $40,002,673. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

