Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Issued By B. Riley

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

