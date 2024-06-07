Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Boosted by William Blair

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 1.7 %

GTLB stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.