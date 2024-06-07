Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Decreased by Analyst

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lakeland Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $162.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.50. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.