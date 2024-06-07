Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.8 %

LULU stock opened at $323.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day moving average of $423.64. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

