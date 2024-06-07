Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
Avanos Medical stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.
Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical
In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
