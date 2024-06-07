Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Reduced by Analyst

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.19.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in PVH by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

