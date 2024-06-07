Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

