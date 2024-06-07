Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Lifted by Zacks Research

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ProAssurance Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PRA opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

