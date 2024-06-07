QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in QuantumScape by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,896 shares of company stock worth $1,934,990. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.