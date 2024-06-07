R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.99% of R1 RCM worth $88,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,733 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 40.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 338,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $12.78 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Stories

