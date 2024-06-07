Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,001,356. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $481.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

