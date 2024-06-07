Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $51.26 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

