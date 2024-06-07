Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.