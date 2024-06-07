Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

