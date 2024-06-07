Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Up 0.3 %

ETNB stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.